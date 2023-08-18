Impact Wrestling has confirmed that The Rascalz will get their title shot at the upcoming Emergence pay-per-view.

Zachary Wentz returned to Impact back in June, and reunited with Trey Miguel. This week’s Impact featured the tournament finals to determine new #1 contenders to Impact World Tag Team Champions Subculture, and The Rascalz defeated Sami Callihan and Rich Swann to advance to Emergence.

The tournament opened with The Rascalz defeating Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham to advance to the finals. Callihan and Swann defeated Ace Austin and Chris Bey to go to the finals.

The Rascalz as a faction have held tag team gold in WWE NXT, PWG and several indie companies, but most of those reigns were under the team of Wentz and NXT’s Wes Lee, before they signed with WWE. The current team of Miguel and Wentz has only held gold together on one occasion, and that was when they held the WrestleCircus Big Top Tag Team Titles in 2019.

The 2023 Impact Emergence special is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will air live on Impact Plus, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on FITE. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Rascalz vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Johnny Swinger vs. Kenny King (c)

Non-Title Match

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jake Something

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose

