WWE’s WrestleMania 40 is shaping up to be the most successful event in company history.

After the pre-sale kicked off on Tuesday, WrestleMania 40 tickets officially went on sale this morning to the general public, and more than 90,000 tickets have been sold so far for the two-day event, according to sports reporter Darren Rovell.

It was noted that WrestleMania 40 has already broken WWE’s all-time gate record, which was the $21.5 million from WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles this past April.

WWE had a very strong pre-sale this week, with a steady queue of several thousand fans. The queue continued this morning when the official on-sale began at 10am ET.

Tickets for WrestleMania 40 were priced at $40, $55, $70, $80, $100, $150, $200, $250, $300, $375, $500, $600, $900, $1000, $2000, $3000, $5000, and $10000, not including Ticketmaster’s premium seating.

WWE’s WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.