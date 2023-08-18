Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with the 25th Anniversary Celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The celebration for Edge will include his first-ever singles match with Sheamus, which Edge says is the final match on his current WWE contract.

WWE has just announced a new match for tonight’s show – Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bayley.

WWE has also added Santos Escobar to The Grayson Waller Effect, which 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & new WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio was previously announced for.

The WWE website has the following Superstars advertised for tonight: LA Knight, Asuka, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley. The arena also has AJ Styles, The Brawling Brutes, and The Street Profits advertised, along with RAW Superstars in the dark main event – Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Imperium.

The following card has been announced for tonight:

* The build for WWE Payback continues

* Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bayley

* Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & new WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

* 25th Anniversary Celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* Edge vs. Sheamus for the first time ever

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

