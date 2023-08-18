AEW is headed back to the City of Brotherly Love.

The promotion announced today that they will be running a live episode of Dynamite and a taping of Rampage on Wednesday October 25th from The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on August 25th at 10am. Full details can be found below.

ATTN: PHILLY!#AEW returns to Philadelphia, PA for the first time in over a year on Wednesday, October 25th for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage at @LiacourasCenter! Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 25th at 10am ET. 🎟️: https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/iqtjHKMvNN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2023

As mentioned, AEW has not run Philadelphia in over a year.