Frankie Kazarian gives his thoughts on Alex Shelley as the IMPACT World Champion.

Kazarian spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the Miami Herald, where he expressed how happy he was that Shelley was finally getting to show the world what he can do as a world champion, adding that he personally thinks he’s doing an incredible job.

I’m so proud of that guy. I’ve known Alex Shelley since he was 20 years and he was just starting out. We’ve been through a lot together, and over the years, when you know somebody that well, you become close. So for him to het that opportunity and for him to now run with it, I think he’s doing an incredible job representing IMPACT Wrestling as our world champion. I’m so happy for him, man. I know he appreciates it.

Kazarian later states that no one has dedicated his life to pro-wrestling the way Shelley has and that he is incredibly proud to call him a friend and colleague.

That guy loves this business. He eats, breathes and sleeps pro wrestling. He’s constantly working on his technique and sharing that technique with young men and women before every show. That’s one of those, sometimes when wrestling gets it right, they really get it right. Alex Shelley being put in this position and earning the right to be IMPACT Champion, I always say it warms my black heart. I’m proud of him, so happy for him, and it’s good to see good things happen to good people sometimes.

