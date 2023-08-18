The first trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has arrived.

The series, which will air on Disney+, features WWE Hall of Famer Edge in the recurring role of Ares, the God of War. Variety reported back in October of 2022 that the R-Rated Superstar had earned the role under his real name, Adam Copeland. Check out the trailer below.

We’ve been expecting you. On December 20, our quest begins with the two-episode premiere of #PercyJackson and the Olympians, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PeWP5hsPfz — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) August 18, 2023

This isn’t the first time Edge has landed a big television role. He previously appeared in several hit series including Vikings, The Flash, and Haven. He will be wrestling Sheamus later tonight on WWE SmackDown.