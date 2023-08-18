Paul Heyman is set to issue an update on The Bloodline during tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Last week’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrate his Tribal Combat win over Jey Uso, which happened after an assist from Jimmy Uso. Jimmy denied Reigns’ invitation to acknowledge him on last week’s SmackDown, and then Jey laid his brother out with a superkick. Jey also got into it with Reigns and Solo Sikoa, and ended up getting the best of them. Jey then “quit” as he announced that he is done with WWE and The Bloodline as the show went off the air. WWE has since moved Jey to their Alumni roster.

In an update, WWE has not advertised or announced any of The Bloodline for tonight’s SmackDown. However, Heyman took to Twitter this evening revealed that Reigns has authorized him to give an update on the status of The Bloodline during tonight’s SmackDown in Toronto.

“Your #TribalChief has authorized his #wiseman to update everyone on the status of the #Bloodline, and I will do so live tonight on #SmackDown,” Heyman wrote.

Reigns is not currently advertised for any upcoming WWE shows. Jimmy and Jey are advertised for some upcoming TV tapings and live events. There’s speculation on WWE doing Uso vs. Uso at Payback on September 2, perhaps with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi as the special referee, but some believe that they will hold off on doing the first Brother vs. Brother match in this feud.

Below is the full tweet from Heyman:

Your #TribalChief has authorized his #wiseman to update everyone on the status of the #Bloodline, and I will do so live tonight on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WV4ckVLUBp — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 18, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.