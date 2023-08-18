AEW World Champion MJF has offered public support to AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler following his arrest on one count of third degree felony aggravated assault with a firearm.

As noted, Wheeler turned himself in on a warrant at midnight, and has since posted a $2500 bond to get out of jail. The warrant was for a road rage incident that happened in late July. Wheeler has plead not guilty, but if convicted he will be facing up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. You can click here for full details on the incident and today’s arraignment, along with AEW’s statement, Wheeler’s mugshot photo, arraignment video, and more.

In an update, MJF took to Twitter today and reacted to some of the online discussion surrounding Wheeler and his arrest. He defended Wheeler and told fans they should be talking about FTR’s title defense against The Young Bucks at AEW All In.

“Kinda disappointed how many dorks there are on this app that jump to conclusions so quick. A ton of peoples privilege is showing. We’re all human. We’re all flawed. We all make mistakes. Take it from a guy who’s made more mistakes than most. I’ve had my ups and downs with FTR but Cash wheeler is a great dude and a bad ass. You’re getting FTR Vs Young Bucks in front of 80k plus on august 27th. Talk about that ya dweebs,” he wrote.

The tweet was “liked” by Wheeler’s partner, Dax Harwood. Wheeler and Harwood have not publicly commented on the matter as of this writing.

Kinda disappointed how many dorks there are on this app that jump to conclusions so quick. A ton of peoples privilege is showing. We’re all human. We’re all flawed. We all make mistakes. Take it from a guy who’s made more mistakes than most. I’ve had my ups and downs with FTR… — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 18, 2023

