A trailer has dropped for the new biopic entitled, ‘Cassandro.’

The film tells the story of Saúl Armendáriz (played by Gael García Bernal), a gay amateur wrestler who rises to superstardom when he creates the ‘exotico’ character Cassandro. The film also stars Puerto Rican rap sensation and frequent WWE collaborator, Bad Bunny.

Cassandro was written and directed by Academy Award Winner Roger Ross Williams and will be released next month (September 15th) on Amazon Prime. A full trailer can be watched below.