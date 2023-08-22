Tony Khan discusses Sting in AEW.

The company president spoke about Sting during today’s media call for this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view in London, a show that The Icon will wrestling a Coffin Match on. Khan begins by praising Sting for still being able to perform at such a high caliber considering his age, and that some things just worked out, like his pairing with Darby Allin.

Sting is very well aware that I would like him to stay as long as he feels physically up to wrestling. I think he enjoys doing it and he’s having a lot of fun. Sometimes you hit on things in life that you think are going to be good and they turn out to be great. For me, a good example of that is Sting and Darby together. Not just on screen, but off-screen too.

Khan later says that Sting has had an incredible run with AEW, one filled with some top moments. He adds that he will leave the choice for Sting to retire in his own hands.

There have been so many great memories for Sting in AEW. I don’t want it to end. I won’t be the one to pull the plug on it. When the time comes, Sting knows he needs to the one to say, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore,’ because I’m going to let him go as long as he wants. I want him to stay as long as he can. It’s so important to me that we let Sting finish his career the right way.

