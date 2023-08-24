AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk paid tribute to the legendary Terry Funk at Wednesday’s AEW Collision Fyter Fest tapings in Duluth, Georgia.

Punk has often talked about being a fan of Funk, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79. The two even worked together years ago in ROH and NWA TNA – Funk defeated Punk by DQ at ROH Glory By Honor II on September 20, 2003; Punk and Julio Dinero defeated Funk and The Sandman at NWA TNA Weekly PPV #79 on February 4, 2004; Funk and Raven defeated Punk and Dinero at NWA TNA Weekly PPV #81 on February 18, 2004. Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Collision tapings saw Punk team with Sting, Darby Allin and a mystery partner to take on AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Jay White and Swerve Strickland with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on commentary. Full spoilers can be found here.

After the Collision match and a post-match angle, Punk took a fan sign that said “TERRY FUNK FOREVER,” and then paid tribute to the WWE & International Professional Wrestling Hall of Famer. After Punk’s speech, the crowd chanted “Terry!” and then “Thank you Terry!” as Allin and Sting looked on from the stage. The transcript and video can be seen below.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the original announcements on Funk’s passing from two of his longtime friends and rivals. You can also click here for numerous tributes to Funk from wrestling promotions, talents, Hall of Famers, Legends and others.

Below is a transcript of Punk’s tribute to Funk, courtesy of PWInsider, along with video:



“Ladies and gentlemen, I love coming to work every day to see two different generations, one I’m in the middle of… Sting and Darby Allin. I appreciate coming to work and seeing all of you staying late, hanging out with all of us, letting us continue. One of the big reasons I would say that I’m here. Maybe that Sting’s here, maybe that Darby is here. There’s a little piece of this man and each and every single one of you here today. I stand on the shoulders of giants and today we lost one, Terry Funk. No matter what religion you believe, maybe you don’t have a religion. One thing I believe is that you are never truly gone as long as the people who look up to you remember you and continue to tell stories long after you’re gone. My heart is heavy tonight because Terry is gone, but I can still smile because Sting is still here. Bret Hart is still with us. I text him every day. There’s a lot of legends that are still here, but we have to give respect to people that paved the way. Let me hear, one time, for Terry Funk.”

CM Punk with a beautiful tribute to the late, great Terry Funk after his match on #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/hisO4cWL7D — Assad (@CoverDriveCric) August 24, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.