WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79.

Details on Funk’s passing are not available as of this writing, but Funk’s longtime friends and rivals, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Mick Foley, took to Twitter this afternoon to announce the unfortunate news.

“In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling! [folded hands emoji 3x],” Flair wrote.

Foley confirmed the passing after speaking with Funk’s daughter.

“Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk,” Foley wrote.

Funk began his professional wrestling career in 1965, and had significant runs with WWE, WCW, ECW, the NWA, AJPW, and many others. Funk pioneered the hardcore style of wrestling and is seen by many as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time. Funk’s career included several short-lived retirements, and he famously stated that he will never truly retire. He last wrestled in 2014, but retired for good in 2017.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009, the WCW Hall of Fame in 1995, the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2010, the Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1995, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2004, the Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2005, the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2021, the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2010, and the NWA Hall of Fame in 2009. Funk held numerous titles in his career, including the ECW World Heavyweight Title on two occasions, the ECW Television Title, the NWA World Heavyweight Title, the NWA/WCW United States Heavyweight Title on two occasions, the WCW Hardcore Title on three occasions, and the WWE Tag Team Titles, among many others.

There’s no word yet on Funk’s cause of death, but he has battled dementia since at least 2021. There were other health issues that Funk dealt with in recent years, some of which reportedly got progressively worse in the wake of the passing of his wife Vickie in March 2019.

