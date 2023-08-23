The top prize in GCW will be defended in PROGRESS Wrestling.

The news was broken today by GCW World Champion Blake Christian on the PROGRESS X (Twitter) account, where he revealed that he would defend the title on the September 24th Chapter 157 Hungry Like The Wolf event. No opponent has been revealed for Christian yet.

Christian defeated Masha Slamovich back at GCW Homecoming. He has not wrestled for PROGRESS since the fall of 2022.