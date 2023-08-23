Jim Ross hypes up this Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view in London.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he called All In a once-in-a-lifetime event that he’s happy to be involved with. Ross later reveals that he is celebrating 50 years in the business.

Yeah, it’s pretty impressive when you stop to think about it. For me, next year will be 50 years in the wrestling business. I don’t regret a minute of it any of it, quite frankly. Wouldn’t change a damn thing. So yeah, it’s gonna be very memorable. I say this, and I don’t say it in a morbid way, but we all gotta be realistic about our mortality. I don’t know that I’ll ever have the opportunity to be a part of an event like this again.

Ross later states that an event like All In cannot be run every single year and that AEW was smart to do it now while they are hot.

You can’t run an event like that every year, I don’t think. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal. They struck when the iron was hot. When you don’t have a card, it tells you what sold the event. What sold the event was the brand AEW. It’s just a no-brainer. I’m looking forward to it immensely. Have no idea what match I’m gonna call, or matches. Doesn’t matter to me. Whatever Tony Khan wants, that’s what I’ll do. It’s easy. Coach sends a play in, you’re a player. Run the damn play. Simple as that.

Before Sunday’s All In AEW will be holding Fyter Fest this evening. You can check out the full card for the event here.

