Tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite will air live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. This will also serve as the go-home Dynamite episode for AEW All In.

Dynamite tonight will see Renee Paquette conduct separate interviews with Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF to discuss their All In matches. Dynamite will also include a face-to-face interview with The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to discuss their title match at All In.

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix, The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Juice Robinson and The Gunns, Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox, and more are also on the card for tonight.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s show:

* The go-home Dynamite build for All In

* FTW Champion Jack Perry plans to retire the title

* ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will defend against The Hardys. If The Hardys win, they will replace Aussie Open on the All In Zero Hour pre-show to defend against Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF

* Renee Paquette will conduct separate interviews with Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF to discuss their All In matches

* All In contract signing for IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

* The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will sit down for a face-to-face interview to discuss All In title match

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Juice Robinson and The Gunns

* Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho

* Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox

* Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

