Jon Moxley pops up everywhere.

The Death Rider was trending online after randomly showing up in DailyOoze’s WrestleMania Vlog, which was filmed right around the time he wrestled at GCW Bloodsport. Moxley can be seen walking into frame, takes a hit of the vlogger’s blunt, and goes on with his day.

The track, “Extra Of Um,” is by Babyface Ray and features Larry June. You can check out the music video here. A full clip of the Vlog explains Moxley’s cameo. Check that out below.

I wrestle some bums may 27th in Houston and none of them got booked in LA mania week ☹️ So I made them a vlog to live vicariously through me 😂 Shot and edited by DailyOoze pic.twitter.com/6tCqKR0MLE — DailyOoze (@DailyOoze) April 6, 2023

Moxley will be wrestling in the Stadium Stampede match at this Sunday’s AEW All In. He will be in action at tonight’s Fyter Fest against Rey Fenix.