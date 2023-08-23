KAIRI has been announced for another event in Japan.

The first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion will be competing for GLEAT on September 20th at Shinjuku FACE. No opponent has been determined as of yet.

This will most likely be KAIRI’s last event as she will be going on hiatus at the end of September. She is expected to be returning to WWE shortly after that. You can read about that by clicking here.