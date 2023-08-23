AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk and Darby Allin have crossed paths a few times since Punk came to the company, including Punk’s in-ring return at All Out 2021, but their recent Collision segment really impressed Punk.

Punk spoke with Sports Illustrated and said Allin has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone for many years to come.

“It’s Darby Allin,” Punk said. “He’s still fairly young, and he always makes chicken salad out of chicken shit.”

Punk continued, “He’s got that ‘It Factor’, and he’s really getting comfortable. We had a whole big promo segment a few weeks ago [on Collision], and I thought he shined. That made me super proud. He has a ton to offer, as long as he doesn’t kill himself jumping over his house in a fucking monster truck or something like that.”

