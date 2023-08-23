As we’ve noted, Endeavor’s merger of WWE and UFC is expected to be finalized by the end of September. This will obviously bring major changes to WWE, and company-wide releases have been rumored since the acquisition was announced.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE higher-ups believe the merger will be finalized by the middle of September, and that almost immediately you can expect to hear of employees departing WWE.

There is said to be a “sense of doom and gloom” among some WWE employees already as there is a feeling that if you are not in the production studios or directly involved with WWE talent, then you could find yourself on the “redundancy list,” and potentially let go.

It was noted that one long-time WWE employee pointed to how WWE and UFC will not need two separate travel offices, accounting departments, and so on.

There are a number of WWE employees who are quietly looking for their next job, mainly out of fear of having to pivot and get ahead of potential layoffs. It remains to be seen how many cuts will be made, and nothing has been confirmed as of now, but this is a major topic of discussion within WWE HQ in Stamford as people are faced with the reality that the end of the McMahon Family ownership is just a few weeks away.

