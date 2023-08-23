Orange Cassidy is one of AEW’s most popular stars, and his lazy thumbs up taunt one of his most signature poses.

Cassidy’s Best Friends stablemate Trent Beretta revealed the origin of the lazy thumbs up during a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho.

We did this show in China, and it was an advertisement in an airport for whatever it was, Chinese Soda, and for whatever reason, his [billboard ad person] thumb was a shitty half-assed thumbs up. That was the thing the whole tour we were all doing. His [Ad Person] thumb looked great, he was just being lazy. It became a thing we did all tour. It fits him [Orange Cassidy] perfectly.

