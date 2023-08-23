The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate) have re-signed with AEW and ROH.

The duo broke the news earlier today on social media. The post reads, “@TateTwinBrent & I just re signed with All Elite Wrestling / Ring of Honor Wrestling. #GodDidThat.”

The Tate brothers are best known for wrestling six-man tag team matches alongside former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle, whom they have been paired with for many years. They wrestled their first AEW match against The Acclaimed back in 2021 and have been competing much more frequently on ROH TV in six-man and standard tag team matches.