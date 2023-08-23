IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new matchup for its Emergence pay-per-view.

Frankie Kazarian will clash with Eddie Edwards at the event in a Back To School Match. The bout is in honor of Killer Kowalski, who trained both competitors.

BREAKING: Both trainees of the legendary Killer Kowalski, @TheEddieEdwards and @FrankieKazarian will go back to where it all began in a Back To School match THIS SUNDAY at #Emergence LIVE on IMPACT Plus! pic.twitter.com/SynzH6fQdW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 23, 2023

The 2023 Impact Emergence special is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will air live on Impact Plus, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on FITE. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Rascalz vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Johnny Swinger vs. Kenny King (c)

Non-Title Match

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jake Something

Back To School Match:

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose