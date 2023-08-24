The FTW Title will be on the line at AEW All In.

Saturday’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Duluth, GA, before and after the Fyter Fest Dynamite. You can click here for full spoilers to air on Saturday. Collision will feature FTW Champion Jack Perry hosting an in-ring segment to retire the title. This segment was originally announced for last night’s Dynamite, but was moved to Saturday’s taped Collision, which will be the go-home show for All In. Perry went to retire the FTW Title but Hook interrupted, and put him through a table.

It was then announced that Perry will defend the FTW Title against Hook at All In on Sunday.

Perry defeated Hook to capture the FTW Title during the Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on July 19, in what was Hook’s first loss out of 34 matches with the company. Since then, Perry has only defended the title once and that came on the August 9 Dynamite as he retained over the legendary Rob Van Dam.

The 2023 AEW All In pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, August 27 from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The Zero Hour pre-show will begin at 12pm ET, and the main card will begin at 1pm ET. Below is the updated card with 11 matches confirmed:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)

AEW “Real” World Title Match

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

AEW World Trios Titles Match

The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) (c)

FTW Title Match

Hook vs. Jack Perry (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Santana and Ortiz vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

Tag Team Coffin Match

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Adam Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita

Zero Hour Pre-show: ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) (c)

