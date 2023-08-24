Major League Wrestling (MLW) will present its latest Fusion show tonight at 8:00 PM ET via YouTube and FITE.tv.

MLW FUSION this week is headlined by Jacob Fatu vs AKIRA, streaming Thursday at 8pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

National Openweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. World Middleweight and ½ of the World Tag Team Champions AKIRA

The Second Gear Crew vs. The Samoan SWAT Team vs The Calling

Scramble Match! Willie Mack vs. Love, Doug vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Nolo Kitano

A BIG announcement drops in a must-see episode of MLW FUSION!

Jacob Fatu’s war with The Calling continues as the National Openweight Champion steps into the ring with “The Death Fighter” AKIRA.

After his fight with Rickey Shane Page descended into chaos, Fatu has his sights set on the man who nearly kicked Fatu’s head off and sent him for a month-long stay on the injured list.

Will Fatu bulldoze through the current double champion or will AKIRA serve up Fatu to his Calling brethren and complete their decimation of The Samoan SWAT Team?

5 wrestlers! 2 debuts! One fall to a finish! MLW will present its first-ever scramble match! Willie Mack must contend with the Bomaye Fight Club’s O’Shay Edwards plus Love, Doug, Ken Broadway and Nolo Kitano. What Mack keep the momentum cranked to the max going into Fury Road on FITE+? Or will O’Shay cripple the challenger before his dance with destiny?

The Second Gear Crew steps into the ring with The Samoan SWAT Team and The Calling!

Get an update on Delmi Exo after she had her head bashed with B3CCA’s guitar.

PLUS: Get the dirt on new Fury Road matches just signed!

