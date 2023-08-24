The wrestling world is paying tribute to the legendary Terry Funk. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away today at the age of 79. For those who missed it, you can click here for tributes from WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Mick Foley, who announced Funk’s passing earlier today.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H remembered Funk as an icon who left it in the ring every night.

“Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry. My thoughts are with Terry’s family, friends and fans,” he wrote.

Dory Funk Jr., who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his younger brother, paid tribute and sent his love.

“My Brother Terry Funk was all in with life and Loved pro wrestling and his fans- Terry has been Blessed with 2beautiful loving and supportive daughters All my Love to my brother Terry [cross emoji] [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

Flair, who was the first to announce Funk’s passing earlier today, later called out ESPN for covering the arrest of NFL player Sam Williams instead of Funk.

“Damn It @espn! Terry Funk Died And As Usual You’re Talking About Another Football Player Being Arrested Yesterday! SHOCKER! Shame On You!,” he wrote.

WWE remembered Funk with a lengthy tribute, which you can see below, but they also tweeted, “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans.”

AEW paid tribute to Funk and pointed to his work inside and outside of the ring, and his work in Hollywood.

“AEW is saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Terry Funk. Hailing from the ‘Double Cross Ranch’ in Amarillo, TX, Funk was known to fans worldwide for being ‘middle aged and crazy’ with a charismatic persona and unpredictable in-ring style that spanned all forms of matches. Over the course of his historic Hall of Fame career, Funk competed for wrestling promotions all over the world, holding multiple singles Championships and tag team gold alongside his brother, Dory, and captivated fans with rivalries against the likes of Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, Sting and many others. Outside the ring, Funk consistently gave back to the business he loved through mentorship, offering his incredible guidance and experience to the next generation of wrestling stars. In addition, Funk made a successful transition to the silver screen, appearing in such films as ‘Road House’ with Patrick Swayze and ‘Over The Top’ alongside Sylvester Stallone. AEW sends its deepest condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans. His legacy will continue to influence the professional wrestling industry in perpetuity,” they wrote.

The NWA remembered Funk as a former World Champion and NWA Hall of Famer, posting a clip and writing, “The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear of the passing of former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk. Our thoughts are with our fellow fans, friends and family as tonight we remember one of the greats. Terry Funk Forever #ripterryfunk”

Impact Wrestling also paid tribute to Funk, writing, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Funk. Terry was one the best and most widely respected wrestlers of all-time, he will be dearly missed. We offer our sincere condolences to his fans, his friends and his family.”

Vice’s Dark Side of The Ring called Funk the greatest of all time and said it was an honor having him on the show.

“RIP to the greatest wrestler of all time, Terry Funk. It was an honor to work with you. Our deepest condolences to his family & friends [folded hands emoji],” they wrote.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens returned to Twitter to post a lengthy tribute to Funk, recalling when they worked together at a 2CW indie show years ago.

“I don’t really come here ever anymore but I had to today to say that Terry Funk was the absolute best of us and that getting to be in the ring with him 10 years ago is and always will be one of the absolute highlights of my career, bar none. To this day, I still often think back on that night and shake my head in disbelief at the absolute privilege and incredible luck I had to get to be in there with him. The energy and aura that Terry Funk carried with him into the ring that night is something I had never experienced before and have not experienced since, and I’ve been in there with some pretty crazy names… I’ll never forget it,” Owens wrote. He added, “Terry Funk. Forever.”

AJ Styles rarely comments when wrestlers pass away, but he paid tribute to Funk today, writing, “Normally I don’t like to post about someone’s passing. Terry Funk will always be absolute legend!”

Dustin Rhodes remembered Funk as a mentor and friend, and imagined Funk’s feud with his father carrying on in heaven.

“Just heard that Terry Funk is gone. Truly heartbroken over this. He has known me since I was a child. He was an incredible mentor and friend. Love him so much and sad to see him go. I know he is no longer in pain and has probably rekindled his war with Pops in heaven. Rest easy TF #RestInPeaceTerryFunk,” he wrote.

WWE’s longer statement can be seen below, along with tributes from the following promotions, wrestlers, Hall of Famers and Legends – MLW, WWE On FOX, The Cauliflower Alley Club, Taz, Kane, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Tommy Dreamer, Eric Bischoff, Lex Luger, Frankie Kazarian, Lance Storm, MJF, Bully Ray, JBL, Jake Roberts, The Blue Meanie, Natalya, Crowbar, Matt Hardy, Shane Helms, Sean Waltman, Will Ospreay, Dutch Mantell, Josh Alexander, William Regal, Adam Pearce, Marc Mero, and Little Guido:



WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk passes away WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. Revered by fans and peers across the globe for his tenacity, heart and longevity, Funk will be remembered as one of the toughest competitors to ever step inside the squared circle. From WWE to All Japan, from WCW to ECW, Funk proved he could go toe-to-toe with the best and pushed the limits of what was possible inside the squared circle. The son of Dory Funk, Sr., Terry began wrestling in the 1960s, forming a successful tag team with his brother and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Dory Funk, Jr., before breaking out as a singles star. In December 1975, Funk broke through when he defeated Jack Brisco to capture the NWA World Championship in Miami. Funk first competed for WWE in 1985 during the height of the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era alongside his brother. The Funks appeared on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 2, defeating the team of Tito Santana & The Junkyard Dog. His next stop was WCW in 1989, where he engaged in a legendary rivalry with “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, which culminated in an “I Quit” Match that is still regarded as an all-time classic to this day. Funk had an impact all around the world during his career, particularly in Japan where he became one of the most beloved legends of the All Japan Pro Wrestling promotion alongside brother Dory. Later, he was an innovator of hardcore wrestling alongside WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The two brought the infamous style to a worldwide audience through a 1995 tournament where they battled in the finals, brawling through tables, chairs, barbed wire and more. Funk was also an instrumental figure in the growth of Extreme Championship Wrestling. Although he was in his 50s at the time, Funk proved himself against the younger hardcore competitors of the renegade promotion. When ECW presented its first pay-per-view, Barely Legal in April 1997, it was Funk who headlined the show, defeating Raven to win the ECW Championship. Funk returned to WWE in 1998 as Chainsaw Charlie, the deranged partner of Cactus Jack, and played a key role in the iconic Hell in a Cell Match between The Undertaker and Mankind. At nearly 60 years of age in his return to WCW in 2000, Funk was far from finished in the title picture, capturing the United States Championship and WCW Hardcore Title. The last match of Funk’s WWE career came at ECW One Night Stand in 2006 where he teamed with Tommy Dreamer and Beulah McGillicutty against Mick Foley, Edge and Lita. Funk left his imprints on Hollywood as well with a number of appearances on the big screen including roles in “Roadhouse,” “Paradise Alley” and “Over the Top”. In recognition of nearly 50 years in sports-entertainment, Terry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his brother in 2009 by the late Dusty Rhodes. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans.

Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry. My thoughts are with Terry’s family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/1elQq5ZkDn — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk Forever pic.twitter.com/EPMtZoeqrW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2023

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear of the passing of former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk. Our thoughts are with our fellow fans, friends and family as tonight we remember one of the greats. Terry Funk Forever#ripterryfunk pic.twitter.com/Jbdggu6P1K — NWA (@nwa) August 23, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Funk. Terry was one the best and most widely respected wrestlers of all-time, he will be dearly missed. We offer our sincere condolences to his fans, his friends and his family. pic.twitter.com/1gOX4iV5gC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 23, 2023

RIP to the greatest wrestler of all time, Terry Funk. It was an honor to work with you. Our deepest condolences to his family & friends 🙏 📸 by @dansinhifi from Season 3’s “Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW” pic.twitter.com/wsHxvv57kY — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) August 23, 2023

Our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. pic.twitter.com/mwC7wSS9MV — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 23, 2023

I sincerely apologize but I have no words right now, I'm gutted. Rest in Peace Terry. pic.twitter.com/WkDxyryChv — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 24, 2023

I don’t really come here ever anymore but I had to today to say that Terry Funk was the absolute best of us and that getting to be in the ring with him 10 years ago is and always will be one of the absolute highlights of my career, bar none. To this day, I still often think… — Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) August 23, 2023

My Brother Terry Funk was all in with life and Loved pro wrestling and his fans- Terry has been Blessed with 2beautiful loving and supportive daughters All my Love to my brother Terry ✝️💔🙏🏻 — Dory Funk Jr. (@fuanku) August 23, 2023

Damn It @espn! Terry Funk Died And As Usual You’re Talking About Another Football Player Being Arrested Yesterday! SHOCKER! Shame On You! pic.twitter.com/2YNAvki9we — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 23, 2023

Just heard that Terry Funk is gone. Truly heartbroken over this. He has known me since I was a child. He was an incredible mentor and friend. Love him so much and sad to see him go. I know he is no longer in pain and has probably rekindled his war with Pops in heaven. Rest easy… — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 23, 2023

I’m very sad to hear of the passing of a true legend & a great person, Terry Funk. Several of us had the honor & pleasure of being at his Double Cross Ranch many years ago after a show in Amarillo, I’ll never forget that!! Words can’t explain how Terry was just GREAT on so many… pic.twitter.com/ftA7jUtAqt — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 23, 2023

The Funker 💛 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 23, 2023

Normally I don’t like to post about someone’s passing. Terry Funk will always be absolute legend! — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 23, 2023

RIP Terry Funk. One of a kind is an understatement. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 23, 2023

One of a kind.

Thank you Terry Funk!

You will be greatly missed!

Prayers and condolences to his entire family🙏 pic.twitter.com/fprSEiem8j — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) August 23, 2023

The words "great" and "legend" are thrown around way too frequently. Terry Funk was both of those things and SO much more. An incredible and unique talent. An influence of a generation. An absolute gentleman. A man I was honored to have been friendly with. Godspeed sir. 😞 pic.twitter.com/IViVSGByMd — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 23, 2023

I will say more eventually. This one hits hard. RIP Terry Funk. A pleasure and honour to know you. Respect always. pic.twitter.com/psSsKFWOlR — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 23, 2023

Forever. RIP, Terry Funk. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 23, 2023

There are no words…💔 God Bless Terry Funk. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0uwlZ92rG4 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 23, 2023

One of the reasons I got in the business was Terry Funk. Love you Texas legend, RIP. pic.twitter.com/4vSUaSHQmr — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 23, 2023

Saddened to learn that we lost the great Terry Funk. An unbelievable performer whose passion for our industry was unmatched. Rest in peace, Terry. pic.twitter.com/qpJvxs36i4 — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 23, 2023

A day I wish would never come. Thank you Terry Funk for what did for wrestling. Thank you for helping ECW. Thank you for being kind to me. I love you….

TERRY FUNK FOREVER!

FOREVER! FOREVER! FOREVER!#RestInPeaceTerryFunk pic.twitter.com/FfRPOGvErK — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 23, 2023

No matter what generation of wrestling you grew up with, I’ve never heard anyone say a bad word about Terry Funk. He was universally respected and loved. Terry knew what was important in this life, the way you treat people. Thinking of Terry and his family tonight. pic.twitter.com/q1bslrj3mT — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 24, 2023

I was a huge fan of Terry Funk, became an even bigger fan watching him in ECW.

Having a program with him – for a title that included a match at STARRCADE is as surreal NOW as it was THEN.

Thank you for giving me this impossible memory and experience Legend

Rest in Peace Terry 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YNUT5XwjDd — CROWBAR (@wcwcrowbar) August 23, 2023

#RIP Terry Funk Not only were you the most amazing pro wrestler ever, you were the most incredible human being. Godspeed, Funker ❤️ My thoughts are with your family, friends & fans. You’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/DaIpIp3Ass — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 23, 2023

RIP Terry Funk pic.twitter.com/jz9jDEySmz — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 23, 2023

10 years ago, Lance Storm & I had a match with Terry Funk & Tommy Dreamer. I vividly remember standing in the ring crying while Terry made his entrance to Desperado by The Eagles. I was so honored to be in that match with Pro Wrestling's folk hero. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 23, 2023

Of all the GOATS in Pro Wrestling, Terry Funk gave more back & is by far the best human. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 23, 2023

RIP Terry Funk — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk Wrestling Legend has passed away at age 79. Unbelievable talent that could have a match with a broomstick. Drew tons of money all over the world. Rest In Peace My Friend on your infamous Double Cross ranch. @WSI_YouTube pic.twitter.com/c5HU6E8BFO — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) August 23, 2023

I feel so fortunate that I was able to share a locker room and speak with the absolute legend Terry Funk. Such a class act and one of the absolute best of all time. Terry was truly built different. Truly one of a kind. RIP Terry Funk pic.twitter.com/IR76GUpFPa — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) August 23, 2023

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Funk.I knew Terry before I came to the US as he came to Europe.A totally incredible, wonderful and lovely man.I have my own treasured tales of times https://t.co/HtZxNk5oUR condolences to Terrys https://t.co/rlDYlkMbNs well.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 23, 2023

I don’t know what to say. The word “legend” is tossed around these days, but Terry Funk was the literal embodiment of the term. Thank you for your incredible contributions to the business we love, for your advice, your kind words, and for the example you set. Godspeed, sir. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/PdTsTxpmCT — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 24, 2023

I was blessed to have shared the ring with this legend. RIP Terry Funk. One of the greatest! pic.twitter.com/u5SsNSTyrP — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 23, 2023

This picture always meant a lot to me. It even means more now.. this picture was taken in Cleveland Ohio right before Covid, Terry, Funk never stopped. He actually participated heavy in one of the matches this night..He gave his all till the end. Thank you Terry!! RIP!! pic.twitter.com/pl9IDlcrEE — James Maritato (@nunzio_guido) August 23, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.