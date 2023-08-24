AEW has announced a new matchup for the September 3rd ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago.

Powerhouse Hobbs will be colliding with Miro in singles-action, a bout that was made after Hobbs called the Redeemer out on the August 12th Collision and took him out with a spinebuster. Miro would exact some revenge on the August 19th Collision, which you can see below.

"I am godless, but I know you are not because you pray to me now!" Miro has sent a haunting message to Powerhouse Hobbs! Watch #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs | @ToBeMiro pic.twitter.com/FAYTEAJYRy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Miro official for All Out in Chicago#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/8MzViF3Klb — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 20, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT:

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs