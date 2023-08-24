The 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view was headlined by AEW World Champion MJF retaining over Bryan Danielson in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match, which ended 4-3 in sudden death overtime. MJF recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and revealed just how beneficial that match was to his career.

“I will say this about Bryan–I learned far more inside of that match, bell to bell, than I’d ever learned in the history of my career in a match,” MJF declared. “I wanted to kill that motherfucker, but I also learned what made Bryan Danielson the American Dragon. And that made me levels better. We have zero in common, and I mean zero, but I learned a lot. And that was the first time we’d ever shared a ring together, which too many people gloss over.”

It was noted that the match was the finest work of MJF’s career, and will also forever remain part of Danielson’s highlight reel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.