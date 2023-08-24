Tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite saw the return of company star Santana, who had been out of action since suffering a leg injury at the 2022 Blood & Guts matchup.

The former Inner Circle member, along with his longtime tag partner Ortiz, aligned with the Blackpool Combat Club and attacked Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo on this evening’s show, which is the final Dynamite ahead of Sunday’s All In pay-per-view event. While not confirmed, it appears Santana and Ortiz will be joining the BCC in the Stadium Stampede match at Wembley.

That’s not all. The BCC took out Rey Fenix after the Lucha Bro’s loss to Jon Moxley. Wheeler Yuta nailed Fenix with a crowbar and he was stretchered out by medical officials. This is most likely the storyline reason for Fenix not working All In as it was previously reported that he was unable to travel to the U.K. due to visa issues.

Check it out below.

It's a grim sight at ringside as AEW medics tend to Rey Fenix. Watch #AEWDynamite Fyter Fest LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/G0WnUx7rP3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2023