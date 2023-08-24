Tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite saw a big angle ahead of this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view.

Darby Allin and Nick Wayne defeated AR Fox and Swerve Strickland on tonight’s show after Wayne trapped Swerve in a cradle. After the match, Swerve placed the loss on Fox and told him he could not be trusted to be his partner on Sunday, where the duo were scheduled to face Allin and Sting in a coffin match. Brian Cage would attack Fox shortly after.

However, Allin, Wayne, and Sting returned to the ring and chased the Mogul Embassy off. Allin and Fox would reconcile and put their past differences behind them, with Allin later cutting a promo on Swerve and Cage saying that they would destroy them at Wembley. This brought out Christian Cage and TNT Champion Luchasaurus. Cage directed a promo at Nick Wayne and took shots at his death father, which pissed the 18-year-old off.

It was later confirmed on commentary that Swerve and Cage would battle Sting and Allin in the Coffin match this Sunday. This confirms something we reported earlier in the day about Fox, who apparently will be unable to travel London this weekend.

UPDATED ALL IN LINEUP:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)

AEW “Real” World Title Match

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Ortiz, Santana vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

Tag Team Coffin Match

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Adam Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita

Zero Hour Pre-show: ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) (c)