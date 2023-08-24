The AEW Trios Titles will be defended at this Sunday’s All in pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium.

Tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite saw the return of Daddy Ass, who along with The Acclaimed challenged the champs to another rematch for the titles at the historic event. Daddy Ass would cut a promo saying that he would be bringing “Bad Ass” Billy Gunn into the contest.

UPDATED ALL IN LINEUP:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)

AEW “Real” World Title Match

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

AEW Trios Championship Match

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. The House of Black (c) (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Ortiz, Santana vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

Tag Team Coffin Match

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Adam Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita

Zero Hour Pre-show: ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) (c)