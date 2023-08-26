LA Knight will look to continue his rise to the top with a win over The Miz at WWE Payback.

After feuding for the past several weeks, WWE has confirmed Knight vs. Miz at Payback in a bout between a SmackDown Superstar and a RAW Superstar.

This will be the first-ever in-ring meeting of the two talkers. WWE is billing the match as “a battle between two of WWE’s biggest loudmouths.”

The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the updated card:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio (c)

Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller interviews Cody Rhodes

LA Knight vs. The Miz

