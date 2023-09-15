There’s new speculation on several top names being at tonight’s WWE SmackDown from the Ball Arena in Denver.

The Denver Post fueled rumors by pointing to how The Rocky Mountain Showdown (Colorado vs. Colorado State football game at Folsom Field, also on FOX) is bringing many celebrities to the area this weekend. We noted before how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did a live interview with Pat McAfee today, from the field. McAfee will co-host ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, while former WWE 24/7 Champion and WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski will be a guest on FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff, also on Saturday.

It’s interesting to note that a cast member from McAfee’s show reportedly told Fightful Select that Rock and McAfee will both at least be at tonight’s SmackDown. This has not been confirmed, and there’s been nothing said about a TV appearance.

Folsom Field in Boulder is around 30 minutes from the Ball Arena in Denver, which is the location of tonight’s SmackDown.

For those who missed it, you can click here for what Rock said to McAfee about possible major WWE plans.

