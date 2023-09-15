WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke about the rise of Darby Allin on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he called the former two-time TNT Champion one of the best homegrown talents he has ever seen. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

On Samoa Joe and Penta El Zero Miedo’s recent match on Collision:

The match quality on Collision has been pretty good. I called the Samoa Joe/Penta match, the main event of that show, and I thought those guys just turned it up. Samoa Joe is in a different place. He’s as good, if not better, than he’s ever been. Penta had the best singles match he’s had in AEW, so those guys were motivated.

Compliments Darby Allin and calls him one of the best homegrown prospects ever:

Earlier in the night, the Roddy Strong/Darby Allin match was nothing short of epic. He’s a fearless kid, I love him. He’s just one of the best homegrown prospects I’ve ever seen. He’s young, he’s in his mid-20s. So if he can hold up…that whole story was about his spine, his back. That’s what the announcers should be talking about because that was the whole story. Roddy Strong did a lot of creative things to focus on that body part.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Ross spoke about how he hopes CM Punk continues to do something in the wrestling world after his ugly departure from AEW. You can read about that here.

