AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall has signed a short-term contract extension with AEW, where he also works as Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination.

As noted in late August, Marshall was close to signing a new deal as he and the company had been in negotiations. It was noted then that a short contract extension had been discussed, and likely would be signed.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Marshall’s new deal will keep him locked in with AEW through 2023. This comes after he briefly worked without a contract.

It was noted that Marshall has continued working for AEW following a brief vacation, but his AEW talent contract actually expired and he was working without one. Marshall was in the process of negotiating a contract extension, which would have kept him around as a performer, in addition to still performing his off-camera VP duties.

Marshall is responsible for many things behind the scenes in his VP role, and it appears he has never had a separate contract for those duties.

Marshall produced what is believed to be Jade Cargill’s last AEW match, which is the rematch against AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander that will air on tonight’s Rampage episode.

Marshall started with AEW in the summer of 2019, working as an Associate Producer and a performer. He was promoted to his current role of Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination in August 2022. Marshall was very beneficial for AEW in many ways during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is seen as an important asset for AEW due to his work behind the scenes and on camera. He currently leads the QTV faction with Johnny TV, Powerhouse Hobbs, Aaron Solo, and Harley Cameron, and also runs The Nightmare Factory wrestling school in Georgia, along with Cody Rhodes. Marshall is credited with producing several talents for AEW.

Marshall debuted for AAA on July 15 at Triplemania XXXI: Tijuana with a win over Penta El Zero Miedo in an Ambulance Match. He then returned at Triplemania XXXI: Mexico City on August 12 to win the vacant AAA Latin American Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Penta, Dralístico, and Texano Jr. In between those shows he worked one AEW match, as QTV came up short against current AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn on the July 21 Rampage episode, then after the AAA title win he defended that title against Gravity on the August 21 Fyter Fest Rampage show. Marshall then went to the UK to retain his AAA title over Chuck Mambo during PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 154 on August 26, then worked the September 9 ROH TV tapings in a dark match title defense over Metalik. While Marshall did not wrestle at All In or All Out, he was listed as producing the AEW World Trios Titles match at All In. The All Out producers were never confirmed.

