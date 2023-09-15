Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado as the road to Fastlane heats up.

SmackDown will feature John Cena’s first appearance since the return on the Payback go-home show two weeks ago. He will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight. AJ Styles will wrestle Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor, and Asuka will wrestle Bayley one week before she challenges WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY for the title. For what it’s worth, Dakota Kai is advertised to be in Bayley’s corner, but SKY is not.

In addition to Superstars already announced for tonight’s show, the following names are advertised: Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* LA Knight vs. The Miz in a rematch of Knight’s win at WWE Payback

* John Cena appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Asuka vs. Bayley

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

