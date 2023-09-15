Tony Khan is happy with the ratings for the last week of AEW programming.

The company president took to social media to promote next week’s Grand Slam events at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, where he also touted the rating increases for Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

Thank you all who made #AEWDynamite this Wednesday’s #1 cable show! All 3 shows, Dynamite, Rampage + Collision Up in ratings this week! Yesterday was also most Grand Slam tickets sold in 1 day since onsale! Great momentum for NYC next week! Don’t miss #AEWRampage TONIGHT on TNT!

Thank you all who made #AEWDynamite this Wednesday's #1 cable show! All 3 shows

Dynamite, Rampage + Collision

Up in ratings this week! Yesterday was also most Grand Slam tickets sold in 1 day since onsale! Great momentum for NYC next week!

Don't miss #AEWRampage TONIGHT on TNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 15, 2023

The latest card for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event can be found by clicking here.