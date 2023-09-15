WWE superstar Cody Rhodes recently appeared on the Dale Jr Download to discuss his relationship with Bruce Prichard, a man he believes to be one of the smartest in the wrestling industry. Check out the American Nightmare’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Calls Bruce Prichard a genius in the wrestling industry:

At the time, when I was in OVW, the one that I needed to impress the most was a man named Bruce Prichard. He is a genius, remains a genius in the industry, and he was Vince’s right hand. You need someone to write down all these ideas, someone to formulate. Bruce came down and knew was he was looking at. He knew me, knew that my dad cared. You could have done it as a favor for my dad, but the best favor he could do for my dad is lead me in the correct way. To this day, Bruce is still plugged in to WWE, he’s the main guy.

Says he and Prichard shared a moment after his WrestleMania loss to Roman Reigns:

When I lost at WrestleMania, I was adamant that I was walking up the ramp. I’m not going side ramp or ‘losers lane.’ It’s the end of the show, 80,000 people, I want to look them in the eye, say sorry or ‘we’re going to get him eventually.’ When I walked up there, I wasn’t sure I was ready to walk into Gorilla. I took a second and [Bruce] came out the curtain. He was just him and I. We had a nice moment and I’ll never forget it. In my mind, I was like, ‘I need to reverse this situation and we have this moment again.’ Bruce has been a big part of my career that I didn’t realize was a big part of my career until I got older.

