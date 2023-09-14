Samoa Joe has won the 2023 Grand Slam World Title Eliminator tournament.

The current reigning ROH Television Champion defeated Roderick Strong in the final round on this evening’s edition of Dynamite in Cincinnati, where he picked up the win via Coquina Clutch. The King of Television will now challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at next week’s Dynamite Grand Slam.

It's official!#ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe will face #AEW World Champion MJF for the Title NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam in NEW YORK CITY! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SamoaJoe | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/h8CX4AeVCD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam takes place on September 20th from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Check out the updated card below.

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Winner of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Saraya (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW International Championship Match:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rey Fenix

ROH World Championship Match:

Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara