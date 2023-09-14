The September 15 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. Courtesy of Ronnie Church, below are spoilers:

* The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix) and The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy) defeated The Butcher, The Blade, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) defeated Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

* AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn defeated Peter Avalon and The Outrunners (Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd). After the match, The Dark Order came out and challenged the champions to a title match. They had words and the segment ended with Bowens agreeing to a singles match on Collision

* Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) defeated Lord Crewe and Damian Chambers

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander retained over Jade Cargill. They had a show of respect after the match

