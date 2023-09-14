It was reported on Wednesday, via PWInsider, that WWE Hall of Famer Edge was no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster as an active performer, despite still being listed as a SmackDown Superstar on the official WWE website. It was reiterated how there continues to be talk within certain circles that The Rated R Superstar may be headed to AEW.

In an update, word now is that while Edge was at one point removed from WWE’s internal roster, PWInsider notes that he has since been added back, but not as an active TV performer.

Edge is no longer listed internally on either the RAW or SmackDown roster, but he is listed in what was described as a “miscellaneous” talent list for personalities signed to a deal but not actively working on either of the main WWE TV series.

Other names currently included on that list are WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and The Undertaker, Big E, Titus O’Neil and Braun Strowman, among others. These were described as talents that are connected to the company, but not actively performing or are injured.

Edge wrestled what was his last match on his WWE contract in late August, defeating Sheamus on a special edition of SmackDown to celebrate Edge’s 25th Anniversary with WWE. The contract was to expire at the end of this month. There was a report that claimed WWE denied a request from Edge that would have kept him with the company, but he later dismissed this report and admitted that he did have an offer from WWE sitting in his inbox. People in AEW and WWE have expected Edge to join AEW.

While Edge confirmed that his WWE deal expires at the end of this month, there is still no word on if there is any non-compete clause attached to the contract as it will be expiring.

