Jade Cargill is expected to join WWE after finishing up with AEW this week.

Cargill’s 60-match undefeated streak ended at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 28 when she dropped the AEW TBS Title to a returning Kris Statlander, putting an end to her 508-day title reign as the inaugural champion. Following her first career loss, Cargill took some time away, but then returned on the September 9 Collision episode, attacking Statlander after her successful title defense over Robyn Renegade. It was then announced on last night’s Dynamite that Cargill will challenge Statlander for the AEW TBS Title on Friday’s taped Rampage.

In an update, WWE insider Better Wrestling Experience indicated on September 9 that WWE was talking to Cargill, and that things would be moving fast. However, shortly after the update from BWE, Cargill returned on Collision, so the WWE teaser didn’t get much traction as it appeared to be incorrect with Cargill back on AEW TV. There was even a narrative among some that AEW President Tony Khan may have offered Cargill a big deal to stay after learning of the WWE talks, especially with how Cargill had praised Khan as a boss just two days earlier in a interview, adding that she would not want to work anywhere else. Cargill had also praised Khan in a pre-All Out interview, while Khan said he hoped to have her back soon while speaking during the post-All Out media scrum.

With that said, Fightful Select published a late night report that says Cargill likely finished up with AEW at Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in the clean rematch loss to Statlander. AEW sources noted that as things stand overnight, Cargill is done with the company and the September 13 tapings in Cincinnati look to be her final appearance.

It was noted that the situation unfolded last week, and Cargill was brought back to Collision so that she could wrap up and put over Statlander clean.

Furthermore, the report noted that sources within WWE and AEW believe Cargill is headed to WWE. There’s no word yet on WWE making a specific offer to Cargill, and it was stressed that things can, and often do, change in the world of pro wrestling, including with situations like this. It was also stressed that there is no confirmation on how long Cargill has left on her AEW contract. There was recent talk of option years being in play, but it wasn’t clear who held those options.

The wide rumor within the rosters of both WWE and AEW is that Cargill will be heading to WWE. If true, this will be seen as a significant loss for AEW as the company built her up as their top homegrown talent.

There had been talk of WWE being interested in Cargill over the last few years. She attended a WWE Performance Center tryout in April 2019, but was not signed. She then trained at AR Fox’s WWA4 Academy in Atlanta, but left for the Face 2 Face Wrestling School in Atlanta, owned by Heath Slater and Richard Borger, after the move was suggested by her mentor, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who had not joined AEW yet. Cargill then trained at The Nightmare Factory near Atlanta, under Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. She signed a multi-year contract with AEW in November 2020, and made her debut on the November 11, 2020 Dynamite, confronting Cody Rhodes and teasing the arrival of NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal. Cargill worked with Cody and Brandi Rhodes to set up a tag team match with Shaq, but Red Velvet ended up replacing Brandi. Cargill’s in-ring debut came on the March 3, 2021 Dynamite as she and Shaq defeated Rhodes and Velvet. Cargill then had her singles in-ring debut on the March 17, 2021 Dynamite as she defeated Dani Jordyn. She was booked as a main star moving forward, and was put with top in-ring workers Sonjay Dutt and Bryan Danielson when they joined AEW in June and September 2021 as Khan wanted the best to mentor her.

