Jade Cargill gives her thoughts on Tony Khan.

The former undefeated TBS Champion spoke about her AEW boss during a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk. Cargill, who has not appeared on programming since Double or Nothing back in May says that Khan loves his company and his roster. She adds that Khan understand what her purpose is in wrestling.

He’s a phenomenal boss. I can literally hit him up now and he will probably hit me back up in three minutes. And this is a man who owns four companies, like a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s busy, he literally comes to every show. He is so passionate. He loves our company, you know, there’s no other place I would want to be. He doesn’t look at me as a number. He looks at me like a human being. And he knows my journey and he understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve, and I don’t think you can beat that.

Cargill has been with AEW since 2021 and has only lost one singles match in that time.

Tony Khan recently told the wrestling press that he hopes to have Cargill back soon. You can read more about that here, or check out Cargill’s full interview below.