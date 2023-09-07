UFC and EA Sports officially announced the EA UFC 5 video game this week. The game, which is said to be much-improved, is to be released on Friday, October 27, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game will feature various crossovers with Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammad Ali and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson, among others. With Endeavor’s WWE – UFC merger expected to close next week, the EA UFC developers were asked if they had inquired about WWE Superstars possibly being in the new UFC 5 game.

It was noted by Fightful Select how the EA UFC developers confirmed that they did ask about WWE talents being in the game, but they were told that until the merger has been finalized, this likely is not something that will even be heavily discussed.

2K currently holds the license for WWE video games. Former UFC stars who are on the WWE roster include Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Bobby Lashley fought for Strikeforce, which was bought by UFC. Lesnar appeared in UFC 2009 Undisputed, UFC Undisputed 2010 (as the cover athlete), UFC Undisputed 3 in 2012, EA UFC 1 in 2014 (as DLC), and in EA UFC 4 in 2020 (as DLC). Rousey appeared in EA UFC 1, EA UFC 2 in 2016 (as co-cover athlete), and EA UFC 3 in 2018, as well as the EA UFC mobile game. These were likely made possible by licensing deals from when Lesnar and Rousey were with UFC in the past.

