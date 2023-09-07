WWE and Endeavor announced that Endeavor’s deal to purchase WWE with a planned merger between WWE and UFC to form TKO is expected to close on September 12. The following press release was issued today:

Endeavor and WWE® Deal to Create TKO Group Holdings Expected to Close September 12

Upon close, TKO will list on New York Stock Exchange, begin public trading

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor”) and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) (“WWE”) today announced they expect to close the previously announced transaction to form TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) on September 12, 2023, at which time TKO will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TKO”.

