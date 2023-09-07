MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on YouTube and FITE.tv at 8pm ET. MLW issued the following:

MLW Fusion Preview

Fatu calls out NJPW fighter!

Stream on MLW’s YouTube Channel & FITE TV

YouTube link to episode: https://youtu.be/Y78dtwTt924?si=xqT5VI2kPjpl8TpW

MLW FUSION featuring fallout from Fury Road, streaming 8pm tonight on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

Following a contentious Fury Road World Heavyweight Championship clash, Alex Kane is in the house. What’s next for the captain of the Bomaye Fight Club?

Salina de la Renta is BACK in MLW. The empresaria of lucha libre shocked the world of wrestling at Fury Road. Get the scoop on Salina!

A huge New Japan x MLW crossover update has a major player entering MLW… and Fatu has strong words about it.

Promoter Saint Laurent promises reprisals for The Second Gear Crew after Ol’ Mancer took a giant bite out of The World Titan Federation huckster’s appendage at Fury Road.

The Calling have collected more gold. What does it mean for MLW? Find out on FUSION!

Plus an international championship hoss fight takes center stage as Germany’s WXW Unified World Wrestling Champion Shigehiro Irie defends his gold against Calvin Tankman.

In other competition, Microman and The Mane Event thrill the masses and take to the skies against The FBI and Jesus Rodriguez.

It’s not his fault if Snisky debuts in singles competition and puts a man in the hospital… or is it?

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports, YouTube and FITE and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.