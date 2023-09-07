Former AEW star Sonny Kiss is coming to House of Glory.

The promotion confirmed Kiss will work for the first time in HOG at the Fallout event on September 15.

The show will take place at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York and air on Premier Streaming Network.

The show is slated to feature a singles bout between El Hijo del Vikingo and Low-Ki, among other bouts.

Before last Sunday’s All Out, it was reported Sonny Kiss’ AEW contract expired, and it had not been renewed after working for the promotion since 2019. Tony Khan confirmed the news at the AEW All Out post-show media scrum.