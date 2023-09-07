Tommy Dreamer will put his career on the line at Impact Wrestling Victory Road this weekend when he challenges Kenny King for the Digital Media Championship.

After working for promotions such as WWE, ECW, and AEW, Dreamer’s career could come to an end in this match.

While speaking to Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Dreamer noted he will stick to his word should he lose.

“When I announced it, people were like, ‘hasn’t Tommy Dreamer put his career’ on the line before? Hasn’t Tommy Dreamer retired before?’ I never retired. I left WWE’s ECW, and I have put my career on the line before, but I haven’t lost. When I say I’ll retire, I will never come back to wrestling. I will never wrestle. I don’t wrestle because I need the money, I wrestle because I love it. I’ve always been a man of my word. When I did Hardcore Justice, I booked it, and I said I would never wrestle Raven again, and I never have. I said I would never go back to the ECW Arena unless it was on my terms, it was. In a world where stipulations aren’t real, from Paul Heyman’s brain, they’re real if I’m in charge. If I say something — trust me, the last time you ever saw Tommy Dreamer and Terry Funk together, I did that in my own company. Same thing, last time I walked the aisle with Beulah McGillicutty, I did that. As much as I would love to be there with those people, you have to be a man of your word. If I lose, I lose. That’s it, no more matches. I haven’t taken any bookings for 2024. I told promoters to hang on until Friday. We shall see,” he said.

