Veteran pro wrestler Jeff Jarrett says AEW co-worker Bryan Danielson is the very best storyteller of the modern era.

Jarrett recently praised Danielson on his “My World” podcast, and commented on Danielson’s Strap Match win over Ricky Starks at AEW All Out this past weekend.

“I think he is the very best storyteller in modern wrestling,” Jarrett declared. “I think he has a unique ability. I believe on last night’s card (AEW All Out), it’s the one match that people had no idea that it was going to have the impact on the night that it did. I can’t say enough good things about it. He is an unbelievable storyteller, brutal straps and everything that goes with it, and you know, there was interference and whatever you want to get into it, but that place was rocking. They loved it and it was brutally hard.”

Jarrett continued and commented on what the Strap Match means for Starks’ career.

“I’m, you know, personally happy for Starks,” he said. “Guys coming up in this business, you know, you look back on different careers, you know, I think Kurt gave it to Cena. Scott Hall gave me a match that, okay, okay. There’s certain matches that you have with older veterans or guys that are already up on top that they’re irreplaceable. I believe that match is irreplaceable in Ricky Starks’ career. I think it will be. I think it’s gonna stand the test of time like oh wow, and look at the circumstances that had happened. Had not all of the other set of circumstances happened, he’d never had this opportunity. So the grand weave, you never ever know what is gonna come down the pike next.”

