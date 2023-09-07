Alex Shelley is set to wrestle Trey Miguel twice this weekend. Shelley will team with Chris Sabin to challenge Miguel & Zachary Wentz for the Tag Team Championships at Victory Road before Shelley defends the World Title Miguel at the IMPACT 1000 TV tapings the following night.

Shelley discussed Miguel’s rise in the promotion while speaking to Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds.

“Trey’s journey is a profound one. He is somebody who I met when I first came back to IMPACT during the pandemic. Right away, I gravitated towards him. From then on, we became friends, but also partners, and he credits me with a lot of his ‘university-level training,’ which I think is really cool. To me, that’s an honor, to be able to have fingerprints on guys. He’s going to be the future of this company, one way or another. X-Division, Tag division, Heavyweight division…World division? I’m so proud of him. Having persevered in a lot of ways, and granted, he behaves differently now, but at the same time, to face everything head-on and tackle all the odds he has, deserves nothing but respect,” said Shelley.

