Impact Wrestling has named their top 10 matches in history from the first 998 episodes. The 999th episode will air tonight as the Victory Road go-home show, and then the Impact 1000 special will air next Thursday.

The top 10 list features several Impact Hall of Famers, such as Team 3D, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and Kurt Angle. The full video and top 10 list can be seen below:

10. Hair vs. Hair Match: EC3 vs. Rockstar Spud from Impact on March 13, 2015

9. Ladder Match #1 Contender’s Match: Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell from Impact on July 11, 2013

8. Non-Title Match: Kurt Angle vs. Then-World Champion AJ Styles from Super Impact on October 15, 2009

7. Title Change: Samoa Joe vs. Then-X Division Champion Christopher Daniels from Impact’s Thursday debut on April 13, 2006

6. The Final Deletion with Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy from Impact on July 5, 2016

5. Title Match: Kurt Angle vs. Then-World Champion AJ Styles from the Monday Night Impact premiere on January 4, 2010

4. Title Change: Awesome Kong vs. Then-Knockouts World Champion Gail Kim from Impact on January 10, 2008

3. Full Metal Mayhem Title Match: Team 3D vs. The Hardys vs. Then-World Tag Team Champions The Wolves from Impact on October 8, 2014

2. Title Match: Mike Bailey vs. Then-World Champion Josh Alexander from Impact on December 8, 2022

1. Best of 5 Series Finale – 2 of 3 Falls Title Match: Beer Money vs. Then-World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns from Impact on August 12, 2010

